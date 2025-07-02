Naseeruddin Shah draws flak online after removing a post in support of Diljit Dosanjh

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has come under the radar of netizens for deleting his Facebook post in which he defended and supported Diljit Dosanjh amid the ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ controversy.

A section of users took to X to troll the veteran actor for deleting his post just a day after condemning the criticism directed at Dosanjh. One netizen shared the screenshot of Shah’s now deleted post and wrote, “So, Naseeruddin Shah has deleted his post. But he has deleted it only from the social media, not from his mind. He never supported Bharat, and he never will.” Another user trolled the actor, writing, “Yaad aa gya hoga ki paisa kamane kahan jaayega.” “Naseeruddin nai post delete kr di…dar gya,” wrote a user. One angry Twitterati said, “Fattu. They only act up when they have the numbers!!”

#NaseeruddinShah has been trending on the microblogging site, with several netizens taking digs at the veteran actor.

On Monday, the ‘Sarfarosh’ actor penned a lengthy note where he made religious remarks against those criticizing Diljit Dosanjh’s collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. Defending the actor, Shah stated that Diljit was not the one responsible for casting Hania Aamit in the movie.

In his now deleted post, he wrote, “I stand Firmly With Diljit. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned.”

“What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever i feel like it. And my response to those who will say “Go to Pakistan” is Go To Kailasa.”

Before this, Diljit Dosanjh received support from his ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ director Imtiaz Ali, who praised the actor-singer for his authenticity, stating that Diljit is not someone who pretends or fakes things.

While several celebrities have come forward in support of Diljit, a few, like television actress Rupali Ganguly, have expressed their disagreement and spoken out against him.