The first look poster of Telugu film Love Story is out. Featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, the film will be helmed by Sekhar Kammula.

Earlier titled NC 19, Love Story will be the final title of the film. Chaitanya Akkineni took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement with its official poster.

“There isn’t a better title to reflect the essence of this movie! #LoveStory it is,” he wrote alongside the poster.

Sai Pallavi also took to her official Twitter handle to share the first look poster of Love Story.

In the poster, both the leads are sitting close while Sai seems to be crying.

Sai and Sekhar Kammula will be reuniting for the second time after the highly successful film, Fidaa in 2017. Touted to be a dance drama, Love Story will see Chaitanya play the role of a regular guy working in a gym.

This will be his second romantic outing after the successful Majili alongside Samantha last year.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Telugu film Padi Padi Leche Manasu.

Love Story is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Asian Cinemas.

Pavan, a product of AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this film. Love Story is slated to release this summer.