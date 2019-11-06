One of the most loved pairs in Bollywood, and not romantic pairs, are Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Wasi. The popular Munna Bhai pair is all set to come together for a comedy film after a span of six years.

Arshad Warsi confirmed the news of their collaboration with ETimes.

In an interview with the news portal, Arshad said, “Sanju plays the role of a blind don and I am his eyes. The challenge is that nobody can know that he is blind, and I cannot tell anyone that he is blind. I am actually directing him throughout the film. It’s quite a fun script.”

Mentioning that the film’s first schedule will be shot in Budapest, Arshad added, “It’s a crazy script, a project by Sajid-Farhad. The film is likely to go on the floor by March-April next year. We’ll probably head to Budapest for the first schedule of the film.”

While fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to come together for a Munna Bhai franchise film, nothing has been officially confirmed by its director Rajkumar Hirani.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi were last seen together in Zila Ghaziabad in 2013.

On the work front, both actors have exciting film releases lined up.

While Arshad has the much-anticipated horror-comedy Pagalpanti lined up for release this November, Sanjay Dutt just oversaw the release of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat trailer.

In Panipat, Sanjay will be playing the role of the Afghan King Ahmad Shah Abdali who fought the Third Battle of Panipat against Maratha rulers in 1761.

Panipat is slated to release alongside Pati Patni Aur Woh on 6 December 2019.