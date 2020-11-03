The Mumbai Police has told the Bombay High Court that they are ‘duty bound’ to file the complaint by Rhea Chakraborty against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters as the complaint ‘disclosed commission of offence.’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a few days ago, had opposed the first information report (FIR) filed against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters on the basis of actress Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint and said that it was ‘vitiated and bad in law.’

The Mumbai Police in an affidavit filed in court said it was ‘duty-bound’ to file the FIR and refuted the allegations of trying to damage the 34-year-old actor’s reputation who was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14. The Mumbai Police submitted the affidavit seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Sushant Rajput’s sisters, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh to quash the case against them.

The affidavit read, “The FIR was registered based on the information provided by the first informant, disclosing commission of offence,”

“A fake medical prescription was sent by the petitioners with the help of a Delhi-based doctor wherein medicines for anxiety were prescribed to Rajput”, the affidavit filed by Mumbai Police read.

The affidavit further stated,”This may have led to administration of psychotropic substances without actual examination of Rajput by the doctor, and may have caused and contributed in his suicidal death. This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai police were duty-bound to register the FIR.”

Rhea Chakraborty who is facing multiple investigations in the death probe of actor Rajput had requested the Bombay High Court not to dismiss the case against Rajput’s sisters. Her complaint is based on WhatsApp text messages between Rajput and his sister Priyanka Singh on June 8. In the chats, it is alleged that Priyanka Singh had advised Sushant to take three medicines that are prescribed for depression and anxiety. This chat which has also surfaced in public domain is contrary to the family’s claim of not being aware of his mental health problems.

The investigating agency has said that the allegations by Rhea against the actor’s sister are ‘presumptive and speculative’ and could be a part of the ongoing probe. The Mumbai Police on Monday however clarified in the Bombay High Court that it was not trying to ‘influence or derail’ the probe by the agency.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home on June 14 and his family has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty, whom he was dating for money laundering, mentally harassing him and playing a role in his death.