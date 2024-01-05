‘Mumbai ek tyohar hai’ anthem unveiled for Mumbai festival 2024

Mumbai Festival 2024 Anthem ‘Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai’ Unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): The imminent Mumbai Festival is poised to captivate the essence of Mumbai with an extraordinary array of celebrations. The anthem ‘Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai’ was revealed.

A captivating feature is the ‘Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai Hookstep Challenge,’ choreographed by Remo D’Souza. Social media enthusiasts and influencers are encouraged to create their interpretations of this exhilarating challenge, sharing them on social platforms to spread festive joy and stand a chance to win passes for various activities at the Mumbai Festival.

‘Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai’ showcases the enchanting vocals of Sukhwinder Singh, the dynamic voice of Shankar Mahadevan, the soulful melodies of Harshdeep Kaur, the infectious energy of Falguni Pathak, the potent tones of Avadhoot Gupte, and the rhythmic beats of The Dharavi Dream Project.

This collaboration encapsulates the spirit of Mumbai’s cultural diversity by bringing together a broad spectrum of musical talents. The anthem is more than a melody; it celebrates Mumbai’s soul.

Sharing his thoughts on the anthem, Shamir Tandon, Composer of ‘Mumbai Ek Tyohar hai’ anthem for the Mumbai Festival, expressed, “Mumbai, my birthplace, where dreams find their rhythm and aspirations thrive in the city’s pulse. It’s a vibrant tapestry where relentless dedication fuels ambitions into realities. Amidst a sea of talented musicians, engineers, and artists converging from diverse origins, I found my place within this bustling ecosystem.

Crafting the ‘Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai’ anthem for the Mumbai festival was a cherished opportunity, a celebration that resonates with the essence of this cosmopolitan hub. Embracing voices from every corner of the nation in this lively metropolis, we stitched together ‘Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai,’ an anthem harmonizing myriad influences and genres.

Through a symphony of varied instruments and melodies, we painted a musical canvas honoring the city’s unity in diversity. The resonating beats of the Nasik Dhol, the spirited rhythms of Garba, and the triumphant echoes of Balle Balle mirror the essence of Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi cultures interwoven seamlessly within Mumbai’s fabric.

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan said, “Thrilled to lend my voice to Mumbai Festival’s anthem, a rhythmic piece embodying diverse emotions, spirit, and unity. As a proud Mumbaikar, contributing to this project has been a joyous experience. Special thanks to the collective of singers, Sukhwinder Singh, Harshdeep Kaur, Falguni Pathak, Avdhoot Gupte, the Dharavi Boys and Shamir Tandon for infusing true brilliance into the anthem. Music, with its unique power to connect, will resonate through this anthem. I eagerly look forward to the Mumbai Festival, where our collective voices will echo the festive spirit of Mumbai.”

Expressing excitement about the collaboration, Dolly from The Dharavi Dream Project said, “Dharavi, often recognized as the second-largest slum in Asia, conceals a treasure–the continent’s second-largest recycling hub. At The Dharavi Dream Project, our musical compositions draw inspiration from the beating heart of these streets. Our journey has been shaped by the genuine rhythms of Mumbai’s gullies, fostering a deep connection with the community. Through music, we empower the talented youth, transforming these streets into stages of opportunity, paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.”

Girish Mahajan, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, said, “The Mumbai Festival will reflect the vibrant spirit Mumbai embodies. It will showcase everything Mumbai offers for people from every walk of life. This festival will turn the entirety of Mumbai into a festival that one will never forget. A celebration of this magnitude will only highlight Mumbai’s unique character globally, attracting tourists from all over the world who come to witness the depth of our city’s legacy.”

The festival will resonate throughout the streets during the upcoming Mumbai Festival from January 20 to January 28. (ANI)