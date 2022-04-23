After so much delay Shahid is back with Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey is a much-awaited film which released in theatres on April 22.

While Shahid Kapoor Jersey scores with its performance and touching finale, the slow pace and opposition from KGF 2 will limit its box office prospects. this movie is about an ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet, wants to fulfill his child`s wish of getting a Jersey but in the process comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion or continue to live a life as a loser?

Critics and celebs from the film industry have been lauding this film. Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The original had starred Nani in the lead. The remake was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also directed the original.

Original Jersey star Nani praises Shahid Kapoor’s Hindi remake; calls it “true good cinema”

Critics say JERSEY rests on Shahid Kapoor’s outstanding performance, the emotional moments and the heart touching finale. Shahid Kapoor once again delivered the finest performance which will be remembered for years to come. It was a lot of firsts for the actors in this film including playing a father onscreen and also playing a man who is more or less his age. Jersey also has a story about “late bloomers” and cricket which is an interesting subject to be touched upon. However, due to the slow pace, long length and opposition from KGF – CHAPTER 2 on single screens, JERSEY’s box office prospects will be limited only to multiplexes and the metros.