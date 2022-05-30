Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Ajay Devgn mourn Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Punjabi Singer and Congress Leader Sidhu Moosewala’s death on Sunday, has left his fans shattered and the entertainment industry under shock. The 28-year-old singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district, a day after the Punjab Police withdrew his security.

However many celebrities have now taken to their social media handle to react to the death with shock and disbelief. From Ajay Devgan to Shehnaaz Gill, several celebrities have expressed shock and their condolences on social media over the singer’s demise.

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Satnam shri waheguru very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala.”

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Shehnaaz Gill wrote: “Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nahi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo #sidhumoosewala.” Her tweet roughly translates to, “Nothing is more painful in the world than someone losing their young child. God, please show your mercy.”

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgan tweeted, “Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul Still trying to wrap my head around this one.”

Singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I`m without words. He`s a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day!”

Offering his condolences, Karan tweeted, “Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad.”

Ranveer posted a photo of Sidhu Moose Wala on his Instagram handle and wrote ‘Dil da ni mada…” with a heartbroken emoji. Vicky Kaushal wrote the same line from Sidhu Moose Wala’s song and wrote ‘Dil da ni mada’.

Reportedly, more than 30 rounds were fired on the car Sidhu was driving. As per Police officials, Sidhu Moose Wala sustained more than eight bullet injuries and was immediately taken to the Mansa civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Six people have reportedly been detained in connection with the murder.

Born on June 17, 1993, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala was known for his chartbuster tracks like ‘Legend’, ‘Devil’, ‘Just listen’, ‘Jatt da Muqabala’, and ‘Hathyar’, among many others. He hailed from the Moose Wala village in Mansa district of Punjab.

-With inputs from IANS.