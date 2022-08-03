“I have always tried to keep a 6 month gap for my films” says Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is approaching its theatrical release and the audience is everything but patient! The excitement around ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is touching the stars and it wouldn’t be too soon to say that the Aamir Khan starrer will not release on OTT until 6 months after the film’s theatrical release.

Several films release on OTT soon after they hit the cinema, which is why the curiosity among the audience of going to the theater and watching a movie has somewhat reduced.

Talking about the same, Aamir Khan says “One of the reasons primarily I think the curiosity of going to theaters has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theaters, they come on OTT very fast. So I have always tried to keep a 6 month gap for my films. I don’t know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6 month gap. So that’s what I tried to do for all my films and up till now, we have managed that”.

The endless build-up around Laal Singh Chaddha is commendable as fans can not stop gushing about the film’s trailer, soundtrack, music video, and every bits and pieces that makers drop.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha is receiving love from all quarters. The audience is looking forward to seeing Aamir Khan depict the life journey of Laal Singh Chadhha.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.