From Cham Cham to Tum Hi Ho: Monsoon songs ft. Shraddha Kapoor

When it comes to dancing out in the rain, Shraddha Kapoor has time and again ruled the stage with her songs, making her synonymous with the season. With her brilliant dance skills and innocent charm, the actress has some of the most celebrated monsoon songs that top the playlist of the masses when it comes to catching up on the vibes.

Let us have a look at the trendiest songs of Shraddha Kapoor that will always be found in your monsoon playlist.

Cham Cham – Baaghi

Wearing a white Salvar Kurta with her elegant dance steps on the railway station amidst nature’s beauty is something hard to forget. This song has come as a breakout song of Shraddha that holds first place in the rain dance playlist. While the song has more than 1 Billion views, it has collected more than 3.3 Million likes on Youtube.

Tum Hi Ho – Aashiqui 2

It is one of the most romantic monsoon songs that has been enjoyed by the masses in the rain. While Shraddha paired with Aditya Roy Kapoor in the song, the song has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with its soulful music and lyrics. The song has been the trendiest song at the time of its release and still holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. The song has more than 605 Million views and more than 2 Million likes on Youtube.

Baarish – Half Girlfriend

And then comes another soulful monsoon song, Baarish from Half Girlfriend. The actress yet again brought a song that ruled the hearts of the millions with its melody. With her alluring and innocent charm, Shraddha was seen enjoying the rains while sharing great chemistry with Arjun Kapoor. The song also has more than 320 Million views with 1.1 million likes on Youtube.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently working on her next project – an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.