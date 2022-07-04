‘Modern Love Hyderabad gave me free reign’: Director Nagesh Kukunoor on his exciting venture into Telugu content

Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, who directed films including the famous Hyderabad Blues, Rockford, Iqbal, and Dor is all set to blast the floor with his homecoming ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’. Although Kukunoor’s mother tongue is Telugu he has done most of the stories in Hindi.

Commenting on his foray into Telugu language content, the filmmaker said: “Over the years, I got asked if I was going to make movies in Telugu and I would always tell the people that when I’m confident about tackling the language, I will. It was just a sheer coincidence that I started shooting this film a little before Modern Love. Otherwise, I think my first foray into the Telugu space would have been Modern Love Hyderabad because it allowed me to explore different kinds of stories. It gave me a chance to be creative in writing”.

Though Telugu is Nagesh’s mother tongue, the director grew up speaking largely in English and Dakhni, and thus the transition to Hindi has been easier for him.

Explaining further the creative freedom he enjoyed with the Prime Video series, Kukunoor said that while directing a typical feature one has to stick to one storyline and what does or doesn’t work for the audience. However, with Modern Love Hyderabad, it wasn’t the same.

“Here, I had free reign. So, this was far more exciting to venture into the Telugu space. Having shot it now, I’m a whole lot more open to working. Clearly, my confidence to work in my mother tongue has grown tenfold because of the show and by working with multiple actors. So, I think I might do more”.

The three stories directed by Nagesh for Modern Love Hyderabad include Suhasini Maniratnam-Naresh Agastya’s ‘Why did she leave me there’, Ritu Varma’s, and Aadhi Pinisetty’s ‘Fuzzy, Purple & Full of Thorns’, and Nithya Menen – Revathy-starrer ‘My Unlike Pandemic Dream Partner’.

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Hyderabad strings together six heartfelt episodes of love.

Produced under the banner of SIC Productions, Modern Love Hyderabad will be available to stream on Prime Video starting 8 July 2022 in over 240 countries and territories.