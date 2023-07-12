‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ review

The seventh part of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible movie, which has been in theaters since it debuted in 1996, is almost 30 years old and has been a fan favorite ever since. However, Tom Cruise and company have raised the stakes this time with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and like a blockbuster Cruise, the franchise also appears unstoppable.

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby star in the Christopher McQuarrie-directed movie. The duration of the movie “Creating history” is 164 minutes, which is quite prolonged in comparison to Hollywood movies.

Fans are enthralled by the storyline when it begins with Ethan Hunt and company having to find a new weapon that poses a threat to humanity and has the power to take over the globe if it falls into the wrong hands.

The dramatic and detailed story is one of the Mission: Impossible franchise’s strongest suits, and Dead Reckoning Part One does not disappoint. The film’s hypothetical concept of machines taking over mankind or a MacGuffin that has to be put together to make them work is always new in its own way, keeping audiences glued to their seats. However, the rehashing of older ideas makes the repetitions less exciting.

Advertisement

The film has the best action set piece we have seen in the franchise. Lead actor Tom Cruise delivers some jaw-dropping stunts, such as a halo jump, hanging from the side of an airplane, climbing the Burj Khalifa, and jumping off a cliff with a motorbike.

Acting-wise, the film does not disappoint its fans. Right from the first shot, the actors offer restrained performances. Despite Cruise having a good chunk of screen space, other characters like Grace (Hayley Atwell), Paris (Pom Klementieff), and the return of Alanna Mitsopolis (Vanessa Kirby) also get their time to shine. Some franchise favorites like Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) also give their best performances.

Overall, the movie is jam-packed with excitement, action, and solid acting. Despite competing with a movie about Barbie that is also making waves at the box office, the movie is doing well at the box office.