Mira Rajput is missing ‘all my bhaiyas, bhabhis & didis’ on Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is missing her ‘bhaiyas, bhabhis and didis’, extending her warm wishes for the festival.

An avid social media user, Mira, who has 4.8 million followers on Instagram took to the Stories section, and shared a snap of a silver tray, with colourful rakhis kept on it.

She captioned it as: “Happy Rakhi….Missing all my Bhaiyas, Bhabhis & Didis this year…”

Tagging her sister Priya Tulshan, Mira further wrote: “All the best tying them all”.

On the personal side, Mira and Shahid had tied the knot in July 2015. The couple have two kids– daughter Misha, and son Zain. Actor Ishaan Khatter is Mira’s brother-in-law.

On the work front, Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film ‘Ishq Vishk’, directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

He then went on to star in movies like ‘Fida’, ‘Dil Maange More’, ’36 China Town’, ‘Vivah’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kismat Konnection’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’, ‘Haider’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Jersey’, among others.

The handsome hunk was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, ‘Deva’. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

‘Deva’ is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025.