Miley Cyrus becomes youngest Disney legend, celebrates Hannah Montana legacy

In a heartwarming and historic moment at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Miley Cyrus made waves as the youngest individual ever to be named a Disney Legend. This prestigious title is awarded to those who have made significant contributions to The Walt Disney Company, and Cyrus’s remarkable impact was celebrated with thunderous applause from the audience.

As she took the stage, Cyrus was visibly emotional, holding back tears as she addressed the crowd. The 31-year-old star had prepared two speeches for the occasion: one long and powerful, and a shorter version in case nerves got the better of her. Reflecting on her journey, she reminisced about the origins of “Hannah Montana,” the iconic role that launched her career in 2005. With a touch of humor, she quipped about her not being a “Disney kid” created in a lab, and recounted the excitement and determination she felt once she tasted the possibilities her life could offer.

Cyrus’s remarks highlighted her deep connection to the character who became a significant part of her life. “A little bit of everything has changed,” she noted, “but at the same time, nothing has changed at all. I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana.” Her speech paid tribute to the loyal fans and the many who helped make her dreams come true. With a nod to the character’s enduring legacy, she quoted Hannah Montana herself: “This is the life.”

Advertisement

Disney CEO Bob Iger praised Cyrus in a pre-event statement, emphasizing that being named a Disney Legend is the highest honor the company can bestow. Iger highlighted that the fourteen honorees of the year, including Cyrus, had made extraordinary creative contributions to Disney’s rich tapestry.

Cyrus joined a distinguished list of 2024 Disney Legends, which included luminaries like Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harrison Ford, and John Williams. Each honoree was recognized for their remarkable achievements and lasting influence across various Disney projects.

Miley Cyrus first became known as Hannah Montana on the eponymous Disney Channel series, which aired from 2006 to 2011. The show followed the life of Miley Stewart, a regular teenager leading a secret life as a famous pop star. The role catapulted Cyrus to stardom and led to further successes, including “Hannah Montana: The Movie” in 2009 and the Best of Both Worlds tour in 2011.

In a nostalgic celebration of her iconic role, Cyrus marked the 16th anniversary of the show’s debut in 2021 by sharing a throwback video of herself performing “Hoedown Throwdown” from her concert. She expressed gratitude for the loyal fanbase that supported her throughout her career, noting how their enthusiasm allowed her to travel the world and perform.

Cyrus has also hinted at a possible return to her beloved character, revealing in 2020 that she was keen to revisit Hannah Montana. “I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point,” Cyrus said, noting that the character might need a modern makeover to reflect today’s style.

With her latest accolade, Miley Cyrus’s legacy as both a Disney icon and a groundbreaking entertainer continues to shine brightly.