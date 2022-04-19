Mike, Eleven and Will are back in Stranger Things Season 4

No TV show could make people this excited!

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently called season four their “Game of Thrones season,” beloved group of friends will be back soon in May 2022 with new chapters and dangers in their life. A trailer released by Netflix on April 12 shows Eleven and the other kids of Hawkins facing a new supernatural threat. Stranger Things season four will see Eleven, Mike, Jonathan, Will, Lucas and Dustin entering their high school life and the friends are separated for the first time. They are expecting a peaceful life ahead after all the bizarre drama that they went through but that does not seem to be the case as Upside Down is not yet done with imposing dangers on the people of Hawkins.

Stranger Things season 4 was announced to release in two parts. The series will have a total of 9 episodes divided into two volumes would be released on May 27, 2022, and July 1, 2022, respectively. The new season will star the main cast Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo along with David Harbour.