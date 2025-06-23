Michelle Obama says she is glad she didn’t have a son

Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently made an honest, and somewhat humorous, admission about parenthood. Speaking on her podcast “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast”, co-hosted with her brother Craig Robinson, Michelle said she’s actually relieved she didn’t have a son.

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy,” she said with a laugh while talking about the complexities of raising sons in today’s world.

The conversation, reported by Page Six, came during an episode where radio host Angie Martinez joined as a guest.

Martinez playfully suggested that Michelle Obama “should’ve thrown a boy in the mix” alongside her two daughters, Malia, now 26, and Sasha, 24.

But Michelle quickly dismissed the idea. “He would have been a Barack Obama,” she explained, hinting that the pressure of being the son of the former U.S. President would have been a lot to carry. When Martinez chimed in saying a “Baby Barack” would have been wonderful, Michelle gently pushed back.

“No, I would’ve felt for him,” she said, suggesting that growing up in the shadow of such a globally admired father wouldn’t have been easy.

Though Michelle loves being a mother to her daughters, she revealed that former President Barack Obama once wanted to expand their family.

Speaking earlier this year on Kylie Kelce’s podcast “Not Gonna Lie”, Michelle shared that Barack was in favor of having a third child. But Michelle wasn’t on board.

“You’re doing it a fourth time,” Michelle told Kelce, who was pregnant at the time. “I just had to stop. I think I’ve been lucky with these two.” She joked that she didn’t want to tempt fate. “I’m thinking, ‘We’re gonna get a crazy one.’ It’s just the roll of the dice. I admire your courage,” she said, laughing.

Michelle has always spoken candidly about her parenting journey and the challenges of balancing life in the public eye with raising children.

Interestingly, her recent comments also surface after past speculation about her marriage, particularly when she chose not to attend Donald Trump’s second inauguration alongside her husband in January 2021. Michelle later addressed the rumors, firmly shutting down any talk of marital trouble.