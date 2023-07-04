Akhil Marar, a filmmaker from the Kerala film industry, emerged as the winner of the fifth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, a popular reality show in India. Despite facing criticism for his alleged misogynistic views and anger issues, Marar secured the victory after spending 100 days in the Bigg Boss house alongside 20 other contestants. The show is hosted by superstar Mohanlal.

Marar’s success on the show can be attributed to his sense of humor, entertaining antics, and game-playing skills. However, his journey was not without controversy. He faced backlash for admitting to domestic abuse during a private conversation with fellow housemate Sobha, who had confided in him about being a victim herself. Marar’s comments sparked criticism from both the host and the viewers, leading to his apology.

Furthermore, Marar received warnings for derogatory remarks aimed at Sobha, including insinuations about her professional success as a fashion designer. His remarks drew complaints from Kerala’s State Commission for Women, resulting in another apology from the filmmaker.

Despite these controversies, Marar’s popularity with the voting audience remained strong. In the finale, he faced off against actress Reneesha Rehman and ultimately emerged as the winner, securing a cash prize of 5 million rupees and a brand new Maruti Suzuki car.

Expressing gratitude to his supporters, Marar dedicated his victory to his friends who stood by him throughout the competition.