BJP leader Mayank Madhur alleges role reduction, unpaid dues by Kangana Ranaut, says will take her to court

Troubles are brewing for the upcoming film “Tejas” starring Kangana Ranaut, as legal issues loom large on the horizon. Mayank Madhur, who claims to have been a part of the movie, has come forward with allegations against the film’s producers, stating that they reduced his role in the film and have yet to compensate him for his contributions.

As the producers prepare for the film’s release, they now find themselves in the crosshairs of potential legal action. Mayank, who identifies himself as a political advisor affiliated with the BJP, has expressed his intentions to take the matter to court, targeting the producers of “Tejas.” Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film stars Kangana Ranaut in the role of a fighter pilot.

“Tejas” revolves around the extraordinary stories of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill and is slated for an October release. However, this release may coincide with the debut of another highly anticipated film, “Ganapath,” starring Tiger Shroff, potentially leading to a clash at the box office.

In an interview, Mayank disclosed that he played a vital role in assisting Kangana in obtaining shooting permissions for various locations, including air force bases, as well as places in Delhi, Moradabad, and Lucknow. He further claimed that Sarvesh Mewara had initially promised him a 15-minute role in “Tejas.” However, as time progressed, the length of his role progressively diminished until he was ultimately informed that he would only be required for a brief 1 or 2-minute appearance. Dissatisfied with the diminishing significance of his part, Mayank made it clear that he had lost interest in being associated with the film.

Moreover, Mayank alleged that Kangana Ranaut had pledged to credit him as an associate producer in the upcoming film “Tiku Weds Sheru.” However, his name only appeared under the “special thanks” section, raising further concerns about the treatment he received. He claimed that Kangana had assured him of receiving his fees before the release of “Tejas.” However, the actress is now passing the responsibility onto the film’s producers.

“I have made the decision to take this matter to court. As of now, I will not disclose the exact timeline, which court I will approach, or how I will halt the film’s release. My objective is to have the producers arrested. I have sought guidance from the former Chief Justice of India to better understand the legal course of action. I have even reached out to Chief Ministers, the PMO, and the Home Ministry to ensure the swift issuance of arrest warrants from various states. Everything will be done in accordance with legal procedures,” Mayank asserted.

In an earlier interview, Mayank had revealed his long-standing association with Kangana since her theater days and claimed to have assisted her on several film projects. According to the Hindi daily, he played a crucial role in securing shooting permissions for films like “Dhaakad,” “Tejas,” “Tiku Weds Sheru,” and “Emergency.”