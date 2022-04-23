Manoj Bajpayee Birthday: Bajpayee narrates ‘Bhagwan Aur Khuda’

Manoj Bajpayee Birthday: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is a versatile actor who has shown his acting caliber in many movies. Today the actor is celebrating his 53rdd birthday.

The actor made his Bollywood debut in 1994 and to date, he is winning hearts with his dynamic performance. The actor who was once rejected by an assistant director and asked to ‘get out is now the recipient of three National Awards. According to sources, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about struggling and surviving in Bollywood. “It has definitely not been a bed of roses,” he said.

He also described how he survived politics and opposition in Bollywood to reach where he is today. He said, “I am trying to evolve as an actor and person all the time, learning new tricks of the craft, honing my skills, and trying to be a part of new storytelling. This is what I have always done and what I am doing right now. I am quite happy that by the grace of God, my journey has been miraculous. I survived all the politics, the blind items, all kinds of powerful opposition, and I am here. And I will be here till I would like to be. I am a tough nut to crack,” a source disclosed.

However, recently one of the poems narrated by him has gained too much popularity. Netizens are liking it too much. This beautiful poem named ‘Bhagwan Aur Khuda’ has been written and conceptualized by filmmaker Milap Zaveri back in 2020.

Milap Zaveri re-shared the poem that was written in 2020 on his Twitter handle. Along with the poem, he wrote, “#BhagwanAurKhuda written and conceptualized by me in 2020 and performed so brilliantly by the legendary @BajpayeeManoj whose presence, performance, narration still gives me goosebumps. An important message for our nation. For all Indians and all humans. @TSeries.”

#BhagwanAurKhuda written and conceptualised by me in 2020 and performed so brilliantly by the legendary @BajpayeeManoj whose presence, performance, narration still gives me goosebumps. An important message for our nation. For all Indians and all humans🙏 @TSeries pic.twitter.com/b23NuGjo6C — Milap (@MassZaveri) April 19, 2022

Titled “Bhagwan Aur Khuda”, the two-minute poem addresses the futility of conflict between religions as Bajpayee says, “Bhagwaan Aur Khuda aapas mein baat Kar rahe the Mandir aur Masjid ke beech chauraahe par mulaqaat Kar rahe the, ki haath jode Huye ho ya dua me uthe, koi farak nhi padta hai. (Bhagwaan and Khuda met each other at a square between a temple and a mosque, whether you fold your hands or open your palms for prayer, it really doesn’t matter).” Zaveri had originally put out the video back in May 2020 at the height of coronavirus-induced lockdown in India.

Here are some of the 5 best movies and web series of Manoj Bajpayee that you can watch on his birthday:

1. Satya (1998)

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Satya was the big break for Manoj Bajpayee. Based on the stories of Mumbai’s underworld, the film received appreciation from critics and audiences alike.

The film was considered one of the most realistic depictions of Indian gangsters and paved the way for future ‘gangster films’ in India. Manoj Bajpayee as gangster Bhiku Mhatre stole the show and went on to become the poster boy of gangster movies.

2. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Gangs of Wasseypur was a dark crime drama, with an ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia among others.

Based on the vendetta between Dhanbad’s coal mafia and three crime families, Gangs of Wasseypur was a cult hit in 2012. The ensemble cast of such talented actors could not turn down the brilliance of Manoj Bajpayee, who came across as Sardar Khan in the film.

3. The Family Man (2019 and 2021)

Manoj Bajpayee transitioned from the role of a gangster to a catch-all, playing a senior analyst in the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) in Amazon Prime Video’s original series The Family Man.

Directed by Raj and DK, Srikkanth is seen fighting terrorists on the field while hiding the true nature of his job from his two children. The gripping storyline and power-packed action sequences are accentuated by Manoj’s acting which fits the character perfectly.

5. Silence…Can You Hear It? (2021)

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur, Maun… Can you hear it? is a thriller film that revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a woman. Manoj played the role of a police inspector who was tasked with finding the missing woman. The murder mystery, which is currently streaming on Zee5, will give you goosebumps and keep you on the edge of your seats with its twists and turns. Needless to say, Manoj Bajpayee shines as ACP Avinash Verma in this film.