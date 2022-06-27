Shael Oswal’s ‘Mann Bawraa’ hits the screen

Shael Oswal’s another heart-touching song Mann Bawraa has hit the screen. The teaser has already crossed 5 million views on YouTube.

Samiksha Oswal who curated the song for her singer-husband donned many hats for this track right from conceptualizing it, to producing it and even directing it under their banner SSO Productions.

Composed and penned by Rashid Khan, with choreography by Firoz A Khan, ‘Mann Bawraa features Shael Oswal and Aaira Dwivedi in a moving story of lovers who part ways under unforeseen circumstances.

Talking about the song says Shael Oswal, who apart from singing this melodious song, was also completely involved at a conceptual level, “When it comes to songs about life and love we often have narratives of a painful breakup, but in ‘Mann Bawraa’ it isn’t an ordinary parting of lovers. The music video keeps you gripped right till the very end.”

Adding to that “The track has a beautiful melody and is soulful at its core. I’m confident audiences will enjoy it.”

Adds producer-director Samiksha Oswal, “I am glad lyricist, composer Rashid Khan could pen down my thoughts and gave soulful music to this heart-touching melody. ‘Mann Bawraa’ is a song about love and life….Its message is about how when life throws challenges at you and your heart is full of pain; that ray of hope and positivity keeps you going.” Adding that “As a director and producer there were several challenges that came my way, especially while shooting at a location like Ladakh. You feel completely responsible for the cast and crew but I had a very supportive DOP Ovais Khan and ace choreographer Firoz A Khan who made the process easy and enjoyable.”

Actress Aaira Dwivedi said, “It was an absolute pleasure shooting this song with Shael and Samiksha Oswal. When shooting at places like Ladakh, proper precautions are needed because people fall ill and get lightheaded owing to the lack of oxygen but they completely looked after us and had 24 hours ambulance and doctors on standby at the shoot.”

After several blockbuster songs, all of which have amassed millions of views, Shael Oswal’s ‘Mann Bawraa’ directed by Samiksha Oswal is out now on Shael Oswal’s YouTube channel.