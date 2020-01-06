Its madness in personification in Malang. The trailer of the Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemmu starrer film is out.

A mad riot shot in Goa opens with an intense introduction of Aditya Roy Kapur as a killer and his subsequent romance with Disha Patani.

All high on the Goa bling and charm, both actors enjoy their time together, until someone( perhaps, Disha) is murdered by an unknown person ( Kunal Khemmu or Aditya Roy Kapur) ad there is an intriguing entry of Anil Kapoor from somewhere.

He is seen on a mad-hunt of killers but also associates himself with a murderer further confusing audiences whether or not he really is a cop.

Disha shared the trailer of Malang on Instagram with a caption that read, “Unleash The Madness, #MalangTrailer Out Now.”

Her look will give fans major fit body goals.

Anil Kapoor makes the second part of the trailer look even more maddening until the end when the trailer closes with Disha also accepting that she too enjoys killing people like the other three male leads in the film.

Makers had earlier shared a new poster of the film ahead of its trailer launch.

The poster featured the entire cast of the film with a central tagline that read, “Unleash the Madness.”

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s new look poster on Twitter and wrote, “Trailer arrives today… #Malang stars #AnilKapoor, #AdityaRoyKapur, #DishaPatani and #KunalKemmu… Directed by Mohit Suri… 7 Feb 2020 release. #MalangTrailer

Directed by Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2 filmmaker, Mohit Suri, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani, Malang is slated to release on 7 February 2020.