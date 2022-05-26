Malaika Arora gets trolled for her ‘quirky’ look at KJo’s B-day bash

Karan Johar’s birthday was the talk of the town. All the top listers of B-town showed their glamour and glitter. Their dress was the most noticed thing by the viewers and their fans. The party witnessed crème da le crème of Bollywood. The party setup was designed by Amrita Mahal, who has created the sets of films such as ‘Kalank’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Among the Bollywood celebs who attended the party was Malaika Arora, who arrived in style in a satin green oversized double-breasted blazer with matching eyelet shorts. She also flaunted her plunging neckline in a revealing lilac-wrapped satin bralette that flaunted her abs. Check outlook:

But now unfortunately the Diva is getting brutally trolled for her ‘tacky’ look and ‘poor fashion choice’. Netizens are calling her out like a parrot. A user wrote, “Why are you looking like a parrot?”, another asked the actor, “What has happened to your choice?”. “bhen Kuch acha phen leti”, was also one of the comments.