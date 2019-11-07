After Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer created much buzz on social media, makers have decided to delete a controversial scene from the film which became the reason for the entire debate to stem up.

In a dialogue that Kartik Aaryan spoke, somewhere in the middle of the trailer, about a joke on marital rape, Twitter lashed out at the makers for the pointless humour attempt.

According to an NDTV report, a source close to the film has stated that the makers got carried away after Kartik Aaryan’s monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama was much appreciated.

“Since Kartik Aaryan’s monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a hit, they thought of doing another one this time and got carried away. The offensive monologue will be edited out of the film,” NDTV quoted a report as saying.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy-drama Pyaar Ka Punchnama and became popular for his performance in a 12-minute monologue that spoke of the modern-day love crisis in relationships, and the entire blame was put on women.

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar who had earlier said in an interview to IANS that Pati Patni Aur Woh is ‘not a sexist film’, apologized on Zoom TV after the debate around the controversial dialogue erupted.

“If we have hurt anybody’s sentiments, we are sorry, because that wasn’t the intention. But everybody who is involved in Pati Patni Aur Woh, does not belong to that school, does not belong to that thought process,” she was quoted as saying.

“My films say a lot about what I feel about my gender and what I am trying to do. We are constantly working towards reducing the gender gap. So, I am not going to be a part of anything that will increase it. I have said ‘no’ to a lot of movies where they were ready to pay me s**t tons of money but I didn’t do those films. Those films have gone on to become massive hits,” Bhumi further added.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also features Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurrana.

The film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and has been directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6.