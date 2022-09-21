‘Maja Ma’ teaser depicts heartwarming banter between mother & son

Prime Video just dropped a teaser of its upcoming Amazon Original Movie Maja Ma building further anticipation amongst fans and audiences for its premiere on 6th October.

The teaser makes you a part of the celebrations in the Patel parivaar’s house, as they invite you to join them for their son Tejas’s wedding to the love of his life, Esha.

The video has a relatable and heartwarming banter between mother and son, played none other than the original Bollywood Queen Madhuri Dixit and the versatile young actor Ritwik Bhowmik. With the trailer releasing tomorrow, we couldn’t be more excited.

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, directed by Anand Tiwari, and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is a family entertainer set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding.

This film features Madhuri Dixit in the lead, in a never-seen-before role. Maja Ma boasts of a very talented cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat.

Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories can stream this highly-awaited Hindi Amazon Original movie from 6th October.