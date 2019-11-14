Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is known for his down to earth personality and living by example, the ideal work-life balance, apart from his impeccable acting skills.

He is one of the most loved actors in the industry and has managed to have his films do great busiest at the box office.

The 44-year-old recently took to his Instagram and shared a Children’s Day GIF with his kids that has been making fans wanting for more.

He captioned it, “My kids…my world, they keep the child in me alive And to all the children out there….keep shining bright!#HappyChildrensDay”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru which is in the last leg of its shoot.

The film is currently being shot in Kerala, reported the Telugucinema web portal.

Sarileru Neekevvaru features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Vijayashanti is also making a comeback with this film.

Mahesh Babu will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Army Major in the Anil Ravipudi directorial.

Produced by Mahesh Babu ,Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Dil Raju, Sarileru Neekevvaru is scheduled to release on 12 January 2020 during the Makar Sankranti festival.