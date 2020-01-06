The official trailer of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is out.

The trailer is a mad riot of comedy-drama and action. While the first half of the trailer concentrates on the correspondence between Rashmika Mandanna and Mahesh Babu, the second part deals with serious aspects with the entry of the leading antagonist Prakash Raj.

Rajendra Prasad, Sangeetha, Bandla Ganesh and Ajay also feature in the Sarileru Neekevvaru trailer.

Mahesh Babu shared the trailer on his official Instagram account and wrote, “And the celebrations begin!!!Here’s #SarileruNeekevvaruTrailer…Enjoy.”

Fans have been going gaga ever since the trailer released on social media late on Sunday.

Mahesh Babu will be seen essaying the role of an army major Ajay Krishna in the Anil Ravipudi directorial.

A run-on-the-mill popcorn masala entertainer, Sarileru Neekevvaru is all about the swagger of its lead hero, Mahesh Babu.

In the film, Mahesh will be seen making things right in his hometown to which he returns from his work as an army major.

Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi are collaborating for the first time for the upcoming film.

Produced by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments banner, the film is set to hit screens on 11 January 2020.