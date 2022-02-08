Mahabharat’s Bheem, actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, dies at 75

Actor-Athlete Praveen Kumar Sobti, popularly known as Bheem of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat passed away at the age of 75, in New Delhi on Monday evening.

As per reports, Kumar’s daughter Nikunika said, “He passed away yesterday around 9.30 pm. He suffered a heart attack. He died at home in Delhi.”

He started his acting career by essaying the character of Bheem in Mahabharat. Besides playing the role of Bheem, Pravin Kumar Sobti also starred in many hit films including Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shahenshah and Dharmendra’s Loha. Other films to his credit include Aaj Ka Arjun, Ajooba, Ghayal, among others. He had worked in more than 50 movies and his last movie was ‘Mahabharat Aur Barbareek’, which was released in 2013.

Before he became an actor, Praveen was a hammer and discus throw athlete. A four-time Asian Games medallist, he also represented India in 1968 Mexico and the 1972 Munich Olympics. He was also honored with the Arjuna award. He worked as the Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF) as well.

Praveen Kumar Sobti joined the BSF at 20. The official BSF Twitter handle posted this condolence message after Sobti’s death:

“The iconic role of ‘Bheem’ essayed by Sh Praveen Kumar Sobti in B R Chopra’s Mahabharat will continue to bring back memories of the ‘gentle giant’,” the tweet read. Condoling the death of Kumar, in another tweet, BSF wrote, “Director General & All Ranks of BSF condole the untimely demise of Sh Praveen Kumar Sobti, former Deputy Commandant, Arjuna Awardee, two-time Olympian (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games) & four-time Asian Games medallist (2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze).

He had a successful acting career and joined politics. Praveen Kumar Sobti joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013 and contested in the Delhi Assembly election. He joined the BJP the next year after losing.