‘Love you Bhai’ is KJo’s love letter to SRK on his 57th birthday

Bollywood director Karan Johar took to his social media platform and poured his heart out in a beautiful birthday note for his friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with adorable and fun pictures of them together.

He wrote in the note that, ”

The film was KARAN ARJUN… the set was in Film City… my father and I arrived ( me playing the part of a plus size hanger on) for a professional meeting ( the signing on the dotted line for the film DUPLICATE) I had many apprehensions about movie stars … many of them based on fact and some ofcourse Stardust! So I wondered about this new breakthrough star who was apparently a lot like his first big hit ( DEEWANA for the uninformed ) … he was in costume and met me father warmly and gave him a massive jhappi! He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me many questions about my non existent career and my unproductive life ( at that time ) My answers were as bland as khichdi for an upset stomach but he listened with so much attention that I felt at that time that I had cracked the Da Vinci code…

That was 29 years ago…

Today I call him Bhai and he still listens to me with wrapped attention ( even when when I am discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show ) his kind eyes are even kinder … and he is …PERSONALITY! That word just means SRK!

For he he is more than family and will always be the my fiercest Critic and my hugest inspiration … I owe my entire being to Adi and bhai…. And today I celebrate him and his extraordinary teaser of what I believe is going to be a juggernaut blockbuster! Hail the King !!! Because there isn’t and will never be another ! Love you Bhai❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Currently on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set with his new film, ‘Pathaan’, which is to be released on 25 January 2023.