The first official poster of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is out.

After much speculation about the title, the poster dismisses the confusion around the final title of the film. Imtiaz Ali directorial has been one of the most awaited films of the year.

Sara Ali Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share the first look poster of the upcoming film.

In the poster, she is seen lying atop a sleeping Kartik Aaryan. While Kartik has an untamed and gloomy pathos, Sara’s eyes speak a million things.

The poster also carries a tagline that says ” #2020 and 1990″ with a postmark sign, emphasizing the phase of love from the ’90s of letter-writing to modern-day love through social media.

Sara also captioned the poster, “Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow”

From Sara’s post, it is established that Kartik will play the role of Veer and Sara will play a character called Zoe.

Kartik Aaryan also shared the poster on social media.

Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali shared the poster on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It’s in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKalTrailer out tomorrow!”

Deepika Padukone, who has worked with Imtiaz in the first installment of Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha, commented on his post. “love you long long time Imti!” she wrote.

Love Aaj Kal is a love story that will trace the intricacies of modern-day romances and relationships.

Shot in Manali and parts of Delhi, the trailer of the film is set to release tomorrow.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali and Homi Adajania, Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s day, 14 February 2020.