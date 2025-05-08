Leighton Meester is devastated by the passing of ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star Michelle Trachtenberg

Months after the passing of Hollywood actress Michelle Trachtenberg, her ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star Leighton Meester has broken her silence.

Speaking to Flaunt magazine, Meester looked back on her history with Trachtenberg. She termed the pain of losing someone so young as “devastating.”

“She was a wonderful, talented person, and everyone loved her. It’s very, very sad for everyone who knew her,” she said.

Speaking of “Gossip Girl” legacy, Meester said, “Now, I can see that it continues — in some ways, even more so than back then — to live on, which is incredible.”

Another ‘Gossip Girl’ cast member, Blake Lively, also took to Instagram and remembered her time with Trachtenberg. She wrote, “You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. She was fiercely loyal, brave, big and bold, and distinctly herself.”

Lively further recalled Trachtenberg’s “yummy caramel smelling lipgloss,” which was used to “create a nice experience for anyone in her orbit.”

While Trachtenberg played Georgina Sparks in “Gossip Girl”, Meester essayed the role of Blair Waldorf. Lively was seen as Serena van der Woodsen in the blockbuster show, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

Aside from the six seasons originally scheduled, Trachtenberg reprised her role for the “Gossip Girl” reboot that reached the audience in 2021.

Additionally, Danny Tamberelli, who worked with Trachtenberg in “The Adventures of Pete & Pete” remembered his co-star saying, “We grew up learning how to make people laugh. She was a master of the clothespin game… she once hid my bass cable on set so I’d hang out with her at lunch. I got the message.”

For the unversed, Trachtenberg was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on February 26 this year at the age of 39. As per the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Trachtenberg passed away due to complications of diabetes mellitus. ⁠