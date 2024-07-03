Lee Yoo Young of ‘The Lies Within’ fame announces marriage and pregnancy

In a heartwarming turn of events, South Korean actress Lee Yoo Young, known for her role in “Dare to Love Me,” is ready to take on a new role in her life—as a mother. The exciting news was shared by her agency, ACE FACTORY, in an official statement on June 3. The statement revealed that Lee Yoo Young had registered her marriage with her non-celebrity husband in May and that the couple is expecting their first child in September.

“Hello, this is Lee Yoo Young’s agency, ACE FACTORY. First of all, we would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has been watching and supporting Lee Yoo Young’s activities. We would like to deliver the marriage news of Lee Yoo Young. Lee Yoo Young registered her marriage with her non-celebrity husband in May of this year, and they have officially become a married couple,” the statement began. It continued, highlighting the deep affection and trust that brought the couple together. Due to the impending arrival of their baby, they have decided not to hold a separate wedding ceremony at this time.

The statement concluded with, “We would appreciate your warm interest and congratulatory messages for the actress, who will embark on a new chapter in her life both as a wife and a mother.”

Lee’s fans and colleagues have expressed their joy and support for the actress as she steps into this new phase. Her journey in the entertainment industry began with her debut in the 2014 film “Late Spring.” She quickly became a beloved figure, especially for her role in “Dare to Love Me,” which recently concluded on July 2.

At 34, the actress has already made a significant mark in the world of acting, and now she is ready to embrace the joys and challenges of motherhood. Her fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of her baby and are looking forward to seeing her thrive in her new roles as both a wife and a mother.

As Lee Yoo Young prepares for this exciting journey, the love and support from her admirers remain unwavering.