Kriti Sanon’s ‘Mimi’ turns 1; still receiving audience love

Kriti Sanon has given one of the best performances of her life in ‘MiMi’. The actress went on to stun the audience by playing the character of a surrogate mother. It’s due to her strong acting that such an important subject was showcased on the screen with such ease. Today the film has completed its 1 year-long journey and the actress brought back the memories with an adorable video.

Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a short video that encapsulates the BTS moments of the film, and some movie extracts which is enough to get down the memory lane of this flawless tale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

While Kriti has garnered immense love for her brilliant performance in ‘MiMi’ recently the actress also won the IIFA award for the best actress for the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon has a huge lineup of films like Adipurush with Prabhas, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Anurag Kashyap’s unannounced next.