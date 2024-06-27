Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu enjoy an evening together

Acclaimed Indian actresses Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu enjoyed a soothing monsoon evening together along with their common friend and producer, Kanika Dhillon on Wednesday.

The National Film award winning actor , Sanon, and “Dunki” star Pannu are generally not seen hanging out together but they share a beautiful friendship as seen in the Instagram story posted by Dhillon. The story was captioned “Here is to my 2024 ki Kathha! With my haseen dilrubas- what a do patti. All the best to us!”

For the fun evening , Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a pair of blue jeans with white top, while Taapsee Pannu was sported wearing a graceful white skirt along with a navy blue top. Later in the evening, Taapsee also attended a special screening of Tahira Kashyap’s new OTT movie ‘Sharmajee ki Beti’.

Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu both come from non-filmy families but with their persistence and talent they have helped them carve out a special place in the industry. Both of these actresses started their career as engineers and later adopted modeling and acting as their profession.

Kriti Sanon made her acting debut through a Telugu thriller “Nenokkadine” and later went on to deliver some power pack performance in multiple Hindi and Telugu films like Heropanti(2014), Bareilly ki Barfi(2017),Mimi(2021) and the recent ones Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. She is currently working on an intriguing thriller with Kajol namely Do Patti which is set to be released in the upcoming months.

Tapsee Pannu also started her acting debut with a Telugu movie Jhummandi Naadam in 2010 and later went on to gain fame for her skilled performance in works like Pink(2016) , The Gazi Attack (2017), Badla (2016), Thappad(2020) and the recent success Dunki(2023).She is currently busy working on some promising projects like Khel Khel Mein and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.