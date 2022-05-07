Are Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan dating?

Kriti Sanon has finally spoken out about the relationship rumours surrounding Kartik Aaryan. This is what the stunning actress had to say about her co-star in Shehzada.

In an interview with a news outlet, Kriti Sanon addressed the subject. Denying that there was any relationship between her and Kartik Aryan, people’s demand for knowledge, she added, led to such assumptions.

Kriti Sanon stated that she was unsure if social media was beneficial or detrimental to society. She expressed her contradiction about it.

Kriti Sanon stated that such rumours no longer upset her. In truth, she said that her life was mundane and not as exciting as the headlines suggested. “I wish my life was as intriguing as it seemed,” she was quoted as saying.

She acknowledged that being a celebrity meant she was frequent scrutinised, and that it was an essential aspect of the job. Every headline, she claimed, was scrutinised on social media. Such rumours, according to Kriti Sanon, are very ephemeral and fade away quickly. She believes that both good and negative publicity is temporary.