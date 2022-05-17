Salman Khan presents Hindi version of Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona

Salman Khan’s film production house SKF banner is all set to present the Hindi version of Kichcha Sudeepa’s most anticipated adventurous flick, ‘Vikrant Rona’ in North India on July 28. An official Tweet from the Salman Khan films had assured us that it’s going to be with 3D experience in Indian cinema.
Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeepa took to his social media handle and announced this exclusive news.
Sudeep and Salman have worked together in Dabang 3. It is expected that the support from Salman will make a huge difference to the box office performance of the film in the Hindi wealth.
Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona will release in 3D. The film went into production in August 2020 at a studio in Hyderabad. The director shot the film entirely in a studio and had to use loads of computer-generated imagery to compensate for the lack of real locations.
Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will be released in English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.