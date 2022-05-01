Kiara’s beauty secrets revealed

From Fugly to M.S Dhoni and Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani’s career graph is growing in an upward trend with every release. Be it her acting talent, her sartorial choices or her beauty game, we are so impressed with this girl who is hogging all the limelight these days.

For all Kiara Advani fans out there, here is all that you wanted to know about Kiara’s beauty secrets and diet.

Kiara starts the day by drinking some warm water with lemon. Lemon water contributes to a healthy metabolism early in the day by cleansing your system as well as refreshing your body. She often eats oatmeal with fruit like apples, berries, strawberries, or oranges as her breakfast. She revealed one of her favorite pre-workout snacks in an interview with a leading film website: she’s always dipping sliced apples in peanut butter as part of her pre-workout snack. During the same interview, she described Ghar ka khana with simple roti and vegetables such as spinach, pumpkin, and sprouts as her daily lunch. Whenever possible, Kiara avoids excessive salt and oil in her meals. The meals that she has for dinner are not too different from those she has for lunch, except that she changes a few vegetables and has fish quite often. Kiara loves seafood, too, and has a particular fondness for salmon, sushi, and pomfret. Nuts, figs, and walnuts are among the foods she nibbles on throughout the day. It is her custom to eat lunch by 12:30 and to have supper early.

Her diet consists of low sodium and a balanced diet, according to Advani. Snacks are also an important part of her diet. As part of her snacking regimen, she often eats nuts and dry fruits. A typical Kiara Advani diet would look like this:

Breakfast: The actress drinks warm water with a few drops of lemon when she wakes up in the morning. Her theory is that it’s the best way to begin the day. Afterward, she eats fruits accompanied by oats for breakfast. Fruits like apples and bananas are usually what she chooses, although depending on the season, she may also choose oranges and berries.

Lunch: Whenever she gets the chance, Kiara enjoys making her own food. In her opinion, an ideal lunch consists of simple homemade foods. In addition to dal, chapatti, spinach, okra, pumpkin, and sprouts, she also enjoys other vegetables. Her practice is to keep an alternate day’s difference between the vegetables so that they don’t get repeated.

Dinner: According to Kiara’s dinner routine, omega-3 and protein are favored ingredients. Kiara enjoys seafood and includes salmon among her food options.

Kiara also likes to take care of her skin, as well as eat the right foods for glowing skin. The actress has been quoted as saying, “I believe in the fact that glowing skin is the best thing to have. A proper skincare routine is a must for radiant and glowing skin. For me, a proper moisturizer is important for hydration. I ensure that my moisturizer is rich in Vitamin E.”