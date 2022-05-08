Why Kiara Advani doesn’t want to be part of any remake film

The phenomenon heroine, Kiara Advani is all set with the release of her new film Bhool Bhulayya 2 co-starring Karthik Aryan. She is promoting her film aggressively and spoke about doing remakes in detail.

Kiara said that she will think twice before accepting any remakes from the south in the days to come. She explained how in OTT culture, so many south films are readily available and the audience is quite aware of it and does not show any interest in the remakes.

She says that she did Arjun Reddy’s remake of the OTT scene which did not catch up that much attention from audiences. This statement makes sense and the latest example is the remake of Jersey which failed badly and only made 17 cr net so far.

From an edge perspective, one thing is clear remakes won’t fascinate fans anymore. Back in Telugu too, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are the ones who are doing the maximum remakes and their fan base is not happy about it

The simple reasoning behind it is if they can’t thrill their hard-core fan base why would the general audience even get excited?.