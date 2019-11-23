Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal, who were busy in shooting, have wrapped up their upcoming film Indoo ki Jawani. On Friday, Aditya took to his official Instagram stories and shared a couple of videos and pictures from the movie’s wrap up party.

The film is a coming-of-age story which follows a young girl from Ghaziabad who is determined to find true love using a dating app. Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Student of the Year 2, plays the male lead in the film. Actor-comedian Mallika Dua is also a part of the cast.

Meanwhile, on Friday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the news of film completion. He posted a picture of the cast sitting on a scooter, including Kiara and Aditya.

Filming complete… #IndooKiJawani stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal… Directed by Abir Sengupta… 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/NePWgNKh8D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2019

Indoo Ki Jawaani marks the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta. The film was shot extensively in Lucknow. The song “Ghash Khake”, from 1999 hit Khoobsurat starring Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Dutt, will be recreated for the film by Tanishk Bagchi.

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, Indoo ki Jawani is set to release on June 5, 2020.