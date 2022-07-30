Khushalii Kumar shares her excitement ahead of debut with R Madhavan

Khushalii Kumar has created immense buzz for her much-awaited debut on the silver screen. Recently, the makers announced Dhokha Round D Corner, marking the off-beat and unconventional debut film of Khushalii Kumar with the seasoned and acclaimed actor R Madhavan.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the suspense thriller also stars Aparshakti Khurrana and Darshan Kumar along with the leading pair Khushalii Kumar and R Madhavan.

In addition to being her first theatrical feature film, the debut also is doubly special as Khushalii Kumar marks to be the first person from the Kumar clan to enter the world of acting. Hailing from the legendary lineage of music, Khushalii is carving her own path driven by passion and is set to make her impression by unfolding diverse aspects of her versatility.

Talking about her debut, Khushalii Kumar said, “I am thrilled to begin this new chapter of my life and I couldn’t thank my stars enough for this marvellous opportunity to work with such an experienced and celebrated actor like R Madhavan. The journey so far has been no less than a roller coaster ride and I am equally nervous and excited to explore new horizons of opportunities and expand my capabilities.”

She further added, “As an artis, I’ve always strived to foray into challenging territories compelling myself to deliver my best. Making by feature film debut has been my life-long dream which I’ve been manifesting for a long time. With a whirlwind of emotions, ranging from excitement, nervousness to gratitude, the experience has been full of challenges, I can’t wait to present the product of my hardwork and dedication to the audience.”

Revealing the teaser of the film, the makers offered an insight into the suspense thriller on Thursday, 28th July stirring the anticipation of the audience.

On work front apart from Dhokha Round D Corner, the actress will be seen in Dedh Bigha Zameen, co-starring ‘Scam 1992’ Pratik Gandhi directed by veteran filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and reuniting with her co-star Parth Samanthan from the music video fame, Khushalii will share screen with legendary actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon for Ghudhchadhi, directed by Binoy Gandhi.