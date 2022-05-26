Khatron Ke Khiladi Actor Mohit Malik Wishes his Son Ekbir to Grow Up as a Daredevil

With the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, actor Mohit Malik is ready to show off his adventurous side. After being approached several times during the show’s prior seasons, the actor was eventually able to say yes to doing KKK12 because it didn’t conflict with his other commitments.

The actor will travel to Cape Town in June to begin production for the show, but not before wrapping up work on his digital debut. With Voot’s cyber-crime series Cybervaar, in which he will portray a cop, the actor will soon be venturing into the web arena.

In previous interviews, Mohit stated that he has always enjoyed experimenting and that he now wishes to embrace his adventurous side. While Papa Malik is getting ready to unleash his adrenaline addict side, his wish for his young boy Ekbir is for him to grow up fearless.

“When Ekbir grows up, I want him to be a daredevil. I want my youngster to be fearless in all situations. People are held back by fear. That is not something I want for my son. I want to see him grow up to be bold, caring, and to try new things in life, just like I do every day “Mohit elucidates.