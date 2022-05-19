Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant confirmed list

Sriti Jha

Kundali Bhagy actress Sriti Jha who is a self-confessed personality has said that she thought a thousand times before taking up Rohit Shetty’s show. It will be fun to see her face her fears and explore new avenues. She is also the highest-paid.

Shivangi Joshi

Balika Vadhu 2 might have flopped but Shivangi Joshi is back on Colors with Rohit Shetty’s show. She made her mark in many shows in other Channels also

Nishant Bhatt

Choreographer Nishant Bhat has confirmed his participation and said that he will bring in the

entertainment quotient.

Adatia

He was confirmed for Rohit Shetty’s show just after Bigg Boss 15. He will bring the entertainment to the show

Tushar Kalia

The newly engaged choreographer is seen on Dance Deewane Juniors. Tushar Kalia should be a tough competitor to all the contestants.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik was one of the first contestants to confirm her participation in Rohit Shetty’s show. The actress is confident about putting up a good show.

Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande has been part of Ace Of Space in the past. She is a real stunner. Let us see if she can shine on the show.

Pratik Sehajpal

He has said that he is very competitive and a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will bring out his best.

Faisal Shaikh

Popular social media star and influencer Faisal Shaikh has also given his yes for the show. Fans will get to see him for the first time on TV.

Mohit Malik

After Lockdown Ki Love Story shut down, he was on a break of sorts for the birth of his son. Mohit Malik is doing his second reality show with Colors.

Erika Packard

Hot model Erika Packard is also on Rohit Shetty’s show. She is the daughter of the late Bollywood baddie Gavin Packard. Erika has done a number of ads and ramp shows.

Kanika Mann

Fans of Guddan will get to see Kanika Mann on the show. This is her first reality show outing.

Aneri Vajani

The latest name on the list is Aneri Vajani. She might take a break from Anupamaa for the same.