‘KGF’ star Yash sings ‘Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali’ for wife Radhika Pandit

One of the most adored couples from Sandalwood, Yash, and Radhika Pandit never fails to shell relationship goals. As Radhika celebrated her 41st birthday on March 7, the ‘KGF’ actor treated her with an adorable surprise.

Yash sang “Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali” for wife Radhika in front of a huge crowd. Radhika took to her official IG and dropped a video of Yash singing the song with an adorable smile on his face.

Yash’s heartfelt performance was applauded by the audience. Towards the end of the performance, Yash stepped down from the stage and joined Radhika in the crowd.

Dropping the video on her official Instagram, Radhika wrote in the caption, “Our song. Always. ‘Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali’. My heart? Still racing.”

For those who do not know, Yash and Radhika initially met on the sets of the 2004 Kannada show “Nandagokul”. Although Radhika tried to talk to him during the shoot, she found him to have a lot of attitude. However, eventually, these two became friends and even worked on several projects together, including “Moggina Manasu”, “Mr and Mrs Ramachari”, and, “Santhu Straight Forward”.

Soon their friendship transformed into love, and Yash and Radhika finally tied the knot on 9th December 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ayra, on December 2, 2018, and their son, Yatharv, on October 30, 2019.

Work-wise, Yash will next be a part of the much-anticipated drama “Toxic”. With Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in key roles, the project is touted to be a pan-world film made in both Kannada and English, targeting a global audience.

“Toxic” is set against the backdrop of Goa and revolves around the dark world of a drug cartel, exploring themes of power, love, and betrayal.

Additionally, Yash has also been roped in for Nitish Tiwari’s “Ramayana”, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi.