Kerala Crime Files: Ahammed Khabeer discusses challenges in making a web series

‘Kerala Crime Files’, which features Lal and Aju Varghese in prominent roles, has released on Disney+Hotstar. Ahammed Khabeer who directed this six-episode series, says, “Both of us (he and writer Ashiq Aimar) were working on another project and had visited the police station for that purpose. We got the thread for the web series during one of our discussions. When we pitched the narrative to Disney+Hotstar, they liked it.”

Ahammed claims that ‘Kerala Crime Files’ is not based on a real story, despite the fact that it was created from a thread they picked up from the police. He said, “It is based on a prostitute’s death and the investigation being conducted by a gang of police officers from a nearby station. Despite being a criminal thriller that is drenched in investigation, it also centres on the private lives of these police officers. This gives the series multiple layers.”

Ahammed continues there is no difference to how a web series and film are shot. “We wrapped up our shoot in two schedules (Kochi and Kollam) within 54 days. The scenes were shot at 78 locations. So, that way, there was no difference between shooting a film and a web series. However, the script for a web series is definitely different from the ones penned for films.”

Ahammed and Aimar were motivated to make a series that would compete on a technical level with well-known series like “Delhi Crime,” among others. Each episode is 30 minutes long.

Ahammed gave his own reason for casting Aju and Lal and stated, “We felt Lal and Aju will make a perfect combo. Aju has not done many police roles, so we felt he would suit the character. He brings the right mix. Lal’s is a more serious character, so both of them are perfect together.”

The director who has previously directed feel-good movies is now shifting towards crime thriller genre.