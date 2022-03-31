Katrina and Vicky are enjoying romantic holiday

Everyone is stepping out for a summer holiday or you can say a ‘romantic holiday’ for couples. So are the B-town celebs staving off the rising humidity and scorching temperature.

Recently, VicKat are enjoying their romantic holidays together at an undisclosed location. And their recent photos from Instagram are giving us all sorts of goals.

On Thursday, the actress shared a mushy picture from their get-away, in which Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can be seen basking in the sun. Katrina simply added a couple of beach, waves and heart emojis.

Both were married on December 9, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Here is the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In photos taken atop a yacht on the water, Katrina looks breezy and beautiful with lush greenery and blue waves in her background. One can catch a glimpse of Katrina’s tank top and multicoloured swimsuit in the photos as well as black sunglasses. Katrina wore the DiorClub visor which featured different finishes and textures in shades of black along with the brand emblazoned over the front. Christian Dior visor comes in at approximately Rs 34,000.

The couple often shares pictures together and we love it when the happens.