Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan gift fans ‘Tiger 3’ on Diwali 2023

The much-awaited film ‘Tiger 3’ reveals its poster and announces its release on Diwali of the year 2023.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of Katrina and Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’.

She captioned the post as, “Tiger & Zoya are arriving on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 ✨✨

with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @beingsalmankhan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf”

The film is the third installment of the ‘YRF Spy Universe’ franchise with the first two films being, Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The franchise is produced under Yash Raj Films.

‘Ek Tha Tiger’ revolves around Katrina Kaif who portrayed the role of an ISI agent and actor Salman Khan, who played a RAW agent. The movie is the story of them eventually falling in love and running away. The movie was directed by Kabir Khan and written by him and Neelesh Misra.

While in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ both the agents were called back for a secret mission by their respective countries on foreign lands of Iraq. The movie was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-written by him and Neelesh Misha.

Currently, Katrina will be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ while Salman keeps posting behind-the-scenes from his upcoming movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.