Katrina Kaif aces double role avatar in Phone Bhoot’s new dance number ‘Kaali Teri Gutt’

While the audience, especially the music buffs are still grooving to the quirky and fun beats of the ‘Kinna Sona’ song from ‘Phone Bhoot’ featuring the World’s most beautiful ghost Katrina Kaif and two ghostbusters including Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan, the makers have launched yet another peppy, dance number ‘Kaali Teri Gutt’ from the comedy of horrors.

Touted to be one of the eagerly awaited songs of the year, ‘Kaali Teri Gutt’, composed by Roy and sung by Romy and Sakshi Holkar, is a recreated version of a popular old folk Punjabi song, featuring Katrina in a double role on the big screen for the first time.

Interestingly, the song video which was launched at an event with huge fanfare in front of the gathered media, star cast, music composers, and singers, also sees ghostbusters Ishaan and Siddhant shaking their legs with the beautiful ghost Katrina!

The quirky, humorous trailer is a testament that the film is surely going to be the best comedy of horrors that the audience will witness in cinemas this year.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.