Kashmiri-Kannada feature film ‘Harmukh’ launched in J-K

vKashmiri-Kannada feature film ‘Harmukh’ was released in Srinagar on Monday at Srinagar’s iconic Tagore Hall.

The trailer and music for the movie “Harmukh,” combines Kannada and Kashmiri to promote cinema culture in Kashmir.

Ayash Arif is the producer of “Harmukh” and plays the main character in the film.

Arif told ANI, “It is our goal to promote the film culture. We wish to elevate the local film industry. We also brought our technicians and cast from outside to promote it. Despite the cultural differences between Kashmir and Karnataka, we made an effort to incorporate both into our movie. This movie’s premiere is scheduled on June 18.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani was also present during the launch.

Arif remarked, “Making an entire feature picture is a tremendous deal. It takes a lot of money and work. This film’s ensemble is incredibly talented. More people will come here as a result. This industry is full of talented people. The infrastructure for the filmmakers here has to be developed. If we can build the infrastructure, nobody can stop the movie business from coming here.”