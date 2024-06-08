Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor (Male) for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ at Movified Screen Awards

In a momentous occasion, Kartik Aaryan was awarded the Best Actor award at the Movified Screen Awards for his performance in the popular film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Aaryan’s victory highlights his remarkable talent and the appreciation he has garnered from both critics and audiences alike.

The Movified Awards, known for their authenticity and genuine recognition of talent, have once again set a high standard in the industry. Established in 2012 and acquired by Neekeeta Singh, Movified has been a dedicated platform providing in-depth coverage of international films and digital content.

Advertisement

It celebrates not only traditional cinema, but also the innovative intersection of cinema and digital content, focusing on how new media formats are revolutionising storytelling and audience engagement.

Kartik Aaryan expressed his heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the award, acknowledging the support of his fans and the Movified platform.

“Thank you Movified and to all the people who voted for me. Winning the Best Actor award for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is a true honour, especially from a platform that values genuine talent and contributions to the industry,” Aaryan said.

Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, a film that has resonated with many, showcases Aaryan’s versatility and depth as an actor. His portrayal of the character ‘Satyaprem’ has been widely praised for its authenticity and emotional depth, making this win a well-deserved recognition of his hard work and dedication.

He extended his thanks to the director, writer, and co-actors who played significant roles in bringing the movie to life.

“I would like to thank the director, the writer, and my co-actors for their incredible support and collaboration. This award is as much theirs as it is mine,” Aaryan said.

The Movified Awards continue to be a beacon of genuine recognition in an industry often flooded with accolades, ensuring that the hard work and dedication of artistes like Aaryan do not go unnoticed.

This award not only celebrates Aaryan’s talent but also highlights the evolving landscape of cinema and digital content, where platforms like Movified play a crucial role in shaping the future of storytelling.

As the film industry continues to evolve, the Movified Awards remain a significant marker of true excellence, celebrating artistes who push the boundaries of creativity and performance.

Kartik Aaryan’s win for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is a shining example of the enduring impact of authentic recognition in the world of cinema.