Actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, celebrated his birthday with his family on Friday. The actor, who turns 29, got a sweet birthday surprise from his parents.

On Friday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into the intimate celebration. In the pictures, Kartik can be seen cutting a chocolate cake, which had ‘Happy Birthday Koki’ written on it. His parents can be seen standing beside him. They went all out to surprise him and specially decorated the house with candles and balloons for his big day.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya …❤️🥺 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Nov 21, 2019 at 8:21pm PST

The actor shared pictures from his mid-night birthday celebration on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has his kitty full with some big-budget films currently. He will be next seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which hits the screen on December 6.

He has recently completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next film with Sara Ali Khan. Apart from all these films, Kartik will also be seen in the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The second film in the horror-comedy franchise also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.