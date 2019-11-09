Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for Dostana 2. After talks of the Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik is now stepping into new territory.

The ‘Punchnama boy’ as he is popularly called shared a picture of himself seeking blessings from Karan Johar with a caption that read, “Maa da laadla #Chandigarh nikal gaya #Dostana2 !!The Dharma rivaaz that all actors need to follow before starting a Dharma film @karanjohar.”

Karan Johar, who is producing the Dostana sequel under the Dharma banner, responded with, “Haha! Thats rubbish! Stop ageing me.”

Kartik also shared the snapshot of the picture on his Instagram story with the iconic song “Maa Da Ladla” from the 2008 film, Dostana.

He also shared glimpses from the flight he took to Chandigarh from Mumbai to begin the first leg of the Dostana 2 schedule.

Karan Johar also shared the news of the Dostana 2 commencement schedule with Kartik and Ananya Panday. In one picture, where all three pose together, Karan wrote, “I feel like I am the woh in this picture.”

Dostana 2‘s female lead, Janhvi Kapoor, reached Amritsar, Punjab two days ago for the film’s shoot.

Janhvi shared pictures from her visit to the Golden Temple besides gorging over Punjabi cuisine.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏼 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Nov 7, 2019 at 1:43am PST

Dostana 2 has been written by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and Collin D’Cunha.

Dostana 2 will play out as a sequel to the 2008 film Dostana which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham.