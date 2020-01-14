While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal 2, a new update about the film has surfaced.

Kartik Aaryan shared a back-shot picture of himself with Love Aaj Kal 2’s filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali on his official Instagram handle. Both are seen standing in front of a screen, while Kartik seems to be holding a mike.

The Pati Patni Aur Voh star captioned the photo, “Thodi Aur dubbing nikaalo sirThoda aur direct karo [email protected]”

From the look of it, it looks like Love Aaj Kal 2 is in its last leg of production.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen opposite each other for the first time with the sequel of Love Aaj Kal.

Interestingly, Sara’s father, Saif Ali Khan played the hero in the prequel along with Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in the 2009 film.

Kartik also shared an Instagram story announcing the dubbing of the film.

Sara Ali Khan had revealed to TOI that it was on her bucket list to be a part of an Imtiaz Ali film.

While Aaj Kal is the tentative title of the film, makers are yet to announce the final name.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali and Homi Adajania, Aaj Kal is slated to release on 14 February 2020 on Valentine’s Day.